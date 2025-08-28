Minneapolis mayor calls for nationwide ban on assault weapons after school shooting

Minneapolis public officials and gun safety advocates are calling for a nationwide ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines following the deadly Catholic school shooting that left two children dead and over a dozen others injured.

Speaking Thursday at a news conference from Minneapolis City Hall, Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey said local residents and city leaders are united in making sure a tragedy like this never happens again.

RELATED STORY | Minneapolis Catholic school shooter sought to 'terrorize' children, authorities say

"And so what are we talking about when we talk about action?" Frey said. "We need to talk about the actions steps that need to take place. We need a statewide and a federal ban on assault weapons. We need a statewide and a federal ban on high capacity magazines. There is no reason that someone should be able to reel off 30 shots before they even have to reload."

"We're not talking about your father's hunting rifle here," he added. "We're talking about guns that are built to pierce armor and kill people. Why do we have them coming in by the trunk loads onto our streets around the country?"

WATCH | Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the media

Minneapolis mayor press conference Pt. 2

At a press conference Thursday, authorities say they recovered electronic and written records as they investigate the shooter's motive. They described writings that cataloged the shooter's mental state and plans.

Findings so far suggest "More than anything, the shooter wanted to kill children," officials said.

Authorities are working to confirm their belief that the shooter acted alone. Officials said the shooter previously attended Mass at the church they targeted and attended the same school. They also confirmed the shooter's mother at one time worked for the parish.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING | Journal, weapons offer glimpse into Minneapolis school shooter’s mind

All 18 people hospitalized in the shooting are expected to survive, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told CNN late Wednesday. He said some of the 14 injured children have already been released from the hospital, noting that injuries ranged from minor graze wounds to life-threatening cases.

In addition to the 14 children and three adults wounded in the attack, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed. The suspected shooter died by suicide. Police said he was armed with three different firearms during the shooting — all of which were purchased legally.