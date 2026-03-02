‘This was our last best chance to strike’: Trump defends action against Iran

President Donald Trump delivered remarks Monday on the escalating war with Iran after the Pentagon confirmed that four U.S. service members were killed.

“This was our last best chance to strike, what we’re doing right now, and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime,” Trump said during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

The United States and Israel launched strikes early Saturday, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior officials.

Since then, Iran has responded with hundreds of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. bases, Gulf nations and regional oil infrastructure.

Trump expressed sympathy for the four service members killed but acknowledged more losses could occur as operations continue.

He said the objectives of the campaign include destroying Iran’s missile capabilities and naval forces, preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and stopping its support for proxy groups across the region.

Trump has suggested the operation could last four to five weeks, though he emphasized that the United States has the capacity to continue longer if necessary.

The administration has sought to justify the strikes, with the secretary of state scheduled to brief congressional leaders. Over the weekend, senior officials said intelligence indicated Iran was rebuilding its nuclear program and expanding its ballistic missile arsenal.

Trump repeated those claims Monday, arguing Iran’s missile program posed a direct threat to U.S. forces and eventually the American homeland.

"We warned Iran not to make any attempt to rebuild at a different location because they were unable to use the ones that we so powerfully blew up," Trump said. "But they ignored those warnings and refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons. In addition, the regime's conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically, and this posed a very clear, colossal threat to America and our forces stationed overseas."

Questions remain about who will lead Iran following Khamenei’s death and whether diplomatic talks are possible. A senior White House official said Trump indicated that potential new Iranian leaders have expressed interest in negotiations, though military operations are continuing.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian official Ali Larijani wrote on social media, “We will not negotiate with the United States.” He later added, "Iran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war."