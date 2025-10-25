Food pantry opens in Las Vegas' airport for federal workers during shutdown

A new food pantry has opened at Harry Reid International Airport to support federal workers affected by the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 23rd day.

The Airport Food & Essentials Pantry offers baby food, toiletries, canned goods and other necessities to help local federal employees struggling during the extended shutdown. The pantry specifically serves the approximately 1,500 federal aviation workers at the airport, including TSA employees.

"Our response is going to go on as long as there is a need. I don't think that we can say any differently. It's essential, will remain essential until it's nothing," Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom emphasized the importance of supporting these workers during the shutdown.

"This is so important that we let not just the TSA but the 1,500 employees know how important they are," Segerblom said.

The airport is currently accepting donations to stock the pantry. Community members who want to help federal aviation workers can use curbside donation drop-off locations around the airport.

