FBI ups reward to $100K in search for Nancy Guthrie, shares new details on suspect

Authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie have increased the reward to $100K for any information on her whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of her suspected kidnapper.

In a post Thursday on social media, FBI Phoenix also released new identifying details on the suspect, including pictures of a black backpack that's believed to be in their possession.

"The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build," the statement reads. "In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving."

"Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case" FBI Phoenix added. "Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift."

