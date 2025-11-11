Families sue Camp Mystic, claiming negligence over deadly flash floods in Texas

Several Texas families filed lawsuits Monday against Camp Mystic, alleging gross negligence in the flash floods that killed 25 young campers and two counselors on July 4.

The lawsuits seek more than $1 million each in damages following the tragedy that occurred when torrential rain caused parts of the Guadalupe River to rise from about three feet to almost 30 feet in only 45 minutes.

One lawsuit accuses the camp of housing girls in flood-prone cabins and failing to follow state rules requiring evacuation plans.

"We continue to pray for the grieving families and ask for God's healing and comfort," Camp Mystic said in a statement provided to Scripps News.

The camp's attorney said, in part, "We disagree with several accusations and misinformation in the legal filings regarding the actions of Camp Mystic and Dick Eastland, who lost his life as well. We will thoroughly respond to these accusations in due course."

Camp Mystic previously announced it will reopen next summer with new safety protocols in place. An attorney for the camp noted that 166 girls were safely evacuated during the disaster.