'We will never give up': Savannah Guthrie posts new message on search for mother

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the "Today" show, posted a throwback video of her mother, Nancy, as well as a family picture, as the search for the 84-year-old continues.

The video is captioned, "Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31. She was reported missing the next day after he family could not get in contact with her.

Authorities believe she was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will.

On Thursday, authorities were seen putting up a white tent near her front door. DNA testing previously confirmed that the blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch belonged to the 84-year-old.

Tent goes up outside Nancy Guthrie's home

People in the area are also being asked to check their cameras for anything suspicious on Jan 11 from 9 p.m. to midnight and the morning of Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to follow up on thousands of leads, including alleged ransom notes. However, a suspect or person of interest has still not been identified.

On Tuesday, the FBI released videos and images of a masked individual outside Nancy Guthrie's home on the morning she disappeared. The individual, who is armed, is seen walking up to the front door and trying to cover the doorbell camera.

FBI Masked individual at Nancy Guthrie's home before her disappearance.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of the case.