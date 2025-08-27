Shooting reported at Catholic school in Minneapolis

Authorities in Minneapolis are responding to a shooting at a Catholic school.

"I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he's monitoring the "horrific violence."

"I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation," he said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.