Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell hasn’t been discussed, attorney says

The Justice Department and Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, wrapped up another day of talks — but a presidential pardon for her cooperation was reportedly not discussed.

“We're going to take it one day at a time. I know that's very cliché, but it's true because things are happening so quickly,” said Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus. “We haven't spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet. Listen, the president this morning said he has the power to do so — we hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.”

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges. She is appealing the conviction.

President Donald Trump, who has faced scrutiny over transparency regarding the so-called Epstein files, said Friday that while he has the power to pardon Maxwell, he has not considered it.

“I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I haven’t thought about,” he told reporters on Friday.

Maxwell’s meeting with the DOJ comes weeks after the department, along with the FBI, released a joint memo stating that a review of the Epstein case found no “incriminating client list.” That finding angered many of Trump’s supporters, who had been led to believe the administration would release more documents and hold high-profile individuals accountable for any illegal conduct tied to Epstein.

Trump has repeatedly attempted to distance himself from Epstein, with whom he reportedly had a friendly relationship until the early 2000s.

“You should focus on some of the hedge fund guys. I will give you a list,” Trump said. “These guys lived with Jeffrey Epstein. I sure as hell didn’t.”

