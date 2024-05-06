Mexican authorities: Bodies found belong to 3 missing surfers in Baja California

Mexican authorities confirmed Sunday that the bodies discovered in a well south of Ensenada belong to the three missing surfers: San Diego resident Jack Carter Rhoad and his companions from Australia, brothers Callum Robinson and Jake Robinson.

According to the Baja California State Attorney General's Office, the victims' relatives helped identify them on Sunday, eliminating the need for genetic testing.

Authorities found a camp at the scene of the discovery, where blood stains, gun shells, and remains of a burned tent were also located, said Maria Elena Andrade, the Baja California state attorney general.

Friends and family told Scripps News San Diego the group was on a surfing trip to celebrate a birthday. They said they last heard from the group on April 27 and grew worried when they didn't check into their Airbnb in Rosarito as planned and when Callum Robinson did not return to work in San Diego.

Andrade said three individuals, including one with an outstanding arrest warrant, are involved in this case. Officials suggested in a press conference Sunday that the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery.

In addition, a fourth body was also found inside the well at a deeper level, although officials said there's no link between this discovery and the case of three missing surfers.

Andrade met with the parents of the victims Sunday morning to confirm the identities.

Mexican officials said the investigation is ongoing.

This article was originally published by Scripps News San Diego.