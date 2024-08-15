Arrest made in connection to Matthew Perry's accidental overdose death

At least one person has been arrested in Southern California in connection with the accidental overdose death of actor Matthew Perry.

NBC News first reported the arrest, citing unidentified law enforcement sources. TMZ also reported that a physician and several others identified as drug dealers were arrested Thursday.

Authorities will hold a press conference Thursday to announce details in the case, according to The Associated Press.

Perry, who starred in the NBC hit sitcom “Friends,” along with other TV shows and movies, was found dead last October at a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. He was 54 years old.

Authorities said Perry overdosed on ketamine, which is an anesthetic drug with psychedelic properties.

Los Angeles police had said in May they were investigating where Perry obtained drugs.

