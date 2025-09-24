Person killed, 2 wounded in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas

Dallas Police confirmed that one person was killed and two people were wounded at a government facility in Dallas on Wednesday after Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, confirmed to CNN that shots were fired at an ICE facility.

Lyons said a "possible sniper" was involved.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of Homeland Security, told Fox News that detainees were among the victims and that no federal agents were wounded.

“We know our law enforcement was not injured, but we’re not sure about local security and other local law enforcement,” she said.

In a tweet from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, she confirmed that "there were multiple injuries and fatalities."

"The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound," she wrote. "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

Lyons said the scene is secure.

"My hearts and prayers are going out to my officers and agents," Lyons said on CNN. "That's my biggest concern. And as well as everyone in that area. But this just shows the violence that's being increased against ICE officers and agents. This is the second time now we've had a shooting at one of our facilities in the Dallas area. And really, it's just a sad time that we have to worry about violence against law enforcement."