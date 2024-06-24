Boy who went missing from California campsite found safe after spending night alone in the forest

A 4-year-old California boy who went missing from a campground in the Sierra National Forest was found safe by a search-and-rescue team after he spent nearly 24 hours alone in the woods, authorities said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Ramirez’s family searched for him at the Rancheria Campground, located in Central California, for about an hour before reporting him missing Thursday morning.

More than 50 sheriff’s deputies and volunteers searched for the young boy through the night, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was finally found Friday morning about a quarter of a mile away from where he reportedly disappeared, nestled under a tree near Huntington Lake. The sheriff’s office said he was hungry and tired, but otherwise in good health.

The search-and-rescue team gave the boy a sandwich before reuniting him with his family.

The sheriff’s office said there were no further details about his disappearance to report at the time.