3 killed in blast at law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles

At least three people were killed at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more," she said in a post on X. "Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed."

The Los Angeles Times reports a blast was heard at the facility around 7:30 a.m. Authorities have not confirmed the cause, but video from the scene shows multiple emergency and investigative teams responding.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy is used by several specialized units, including the bomb squad.

