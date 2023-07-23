Twitter brand to be phased out, birds to be replaced with X

Twitter will apparently be getting a new look and a new name.

Elon Musk, who purchased the social media company for $44 billion in 2022, said Twitter will soon be known as X.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted.

In addition to getting rid of the famous bird logo, Musk appears intent on changing the color scheme on the app. He asked users Saturday night whether the default platform color should be black or silver. Most people voted in favor of black.

If Musk ultimately goes with black, that is the same main color used for Threads, which has pitched itself as a new rival to Twitter. The app, started by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, launched this month and immediately had millions of subscribers.

Twitter threatened to sue Threads, alleging that Meta hired former Twitter employees with knowledge of the company's trade secrets, and knowingly assigned those new hires to work on Threads.

A Meta spokesperson responded to the threat of legal action by saying, "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing."

While Threads got off to a fast start, Forbes reports that it has seen a 70% decline in the number of people using the app daily since its peak on July 7. Threads reportedly has about 13 million daily active users, whereas Twitter is closer to 200 million.

