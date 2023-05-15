Twins walking across America to raise foster care awareness

Davon and Tavon Woods are twin brothers who were separated from their biological mother at birth due to her drug use. While they admit their time growing up in the foster care system was difficult, it has inspired them to make a difference and help other children who share their same struggles, one step at a time.

The Woods brothers are walking 20 miles in every U.S. state to generate support for their non-profit, Foster Kids Matter, and raise awareness about children growing up in the system. The duo has already crossed more than 20 states off their list and say they won't stop until their message is spread across the entire country.

"We do it because growing up, we didn't know what love was. I never heard 'I love you.' Just so much hurt, so much anger," Davon said on "Good Morning America." "So instead of allowing our past to defeat us, we allow it to motivate kids all around the world."

The brothers say their goal is to eventually open foster care facilities for those who have aged out of the system. More than 250,000 kids are placed into the foster care system in the U.S. every year, according to the National Foster Youth Institute. Of those, more than 23,000 children will age out of the system each year.

"This last year I think we helped about seven to eight kids [who had aged out of the system]," Davon told GMA. "We gave them a place to stay when we didn't even have a place to stay. It's because we want these kids to know we love and care about them."

Tavon Woods says they want to offer these kids the little positives in life that other children may take for granted.

"Oftentimes kids in foster care are not able to get what they want ... we just want to boost their confidence," he told GMA.

"We just want to let kids all around the world know that they can make it," Davon added.

The twins are urging those who wish to support their mission to donate through their website fkm.life/donate. There you can purchase a limited edition "Foster Kids Matter #PushingHope" t-shirt, or make a one-time donation through PayPal, Cash App or Venmo. You can also follow the brothers throughout their journey on TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

