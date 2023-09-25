Travis Kelce stars in Pfizer commercial backing COVID and flu vaccines

Travis Kelce stars in a Pfizer commercial backing both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

"Two things at once," the Kansas City Chiefs player repeats in the ad, as he promotes getting both shots in one sitting.

Kelce is seen in a series of quick shots doing "two things at once" — grilling while mowing the lawn, working out while conducting an interview, and even hosting a show while operating a hot air balloon. His mom Donna Kelce also makes a cameo at the end of the commercial.

The ad comes at a time when cases of both COVID and the flu are expected to climb as the winter months approach. President Joe Biden set the same example when he got an updated COVID-19 booster and his annual flu shot on Friday.

Kelce posted the commercial to his Instagram, writing, "With my schedule, saving time is key. The CDC says you can get this season's updated COVID-19 shot when you get your flu shot if you're due for both. That's why I got two shots in one stop!"

But the footballer faced some major backlash over the ad.

Negative comments flooded Kelce's previous post, since comments on the ad were blocked.

"Sold his soul to big pharma. Can't believe I used to think he was a cool dude," commented Instagram user Nick Easterbrook.

"You have single handedly killed people with that ad of yours," said another commenter.

On a lighter note, the Chiefs player has been making headlines after Taylor Swift attended his game against the Bears on Sunday amid dating rumors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people 6 months and older stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and receive a seasonal flu vaccine. Resources and information can be found here.

SEE MORE: Chiefs players, coach react to Taylor Swift at game in Kansas City

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com