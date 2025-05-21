Watch Now
Water main leak repair to close North Cascade Avenue Wednesday morning next to Penrose Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should be aware that starting Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs Utilities will be conducting maintenance on a water main that could impact your morning commute.

North Cascade Avenue is planned to be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday between East Jefferson Street and West Monroe Street.

Crews will be working to fix the leak, but this is expected to impact the Penrose Hospital's main entrance. The utility provided did not say when construction is expected to wrap up.

