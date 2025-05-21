Water main leak repair to close North Cascade Avenue Wednesday morning next to Penrose Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should be aware that starting Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs Utilities will be conducting maintenance on a water main that could impact your morning commute.

North Cascade Avenue is planned to be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday between East Jefferson Street and West Monroe Street.

Important #TrafficAlert for Penrose Main access: Water main leak repair tomorrow, Wed., May 21st, beginning at 8 am. Northbound N. Cascade Ave. will be closed between E. Jefferson St. & W. Monroe St. Please seek an alternative route! @CommonSpiritMTN pic.twitter.com/GlEebDOoIl — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 20, 2025

Crews will be working to fix the leak, but this is expected to impact the Penrose Hospital's main entrance. The utility provided did not say when construction is expected to wrap up.

