Water main break near Ruxton Avenue and Osage Avenue causing delays in Manitou Springs Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — City of Manitou Springs crews are working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Ruxton Avenue and Osage Avenue, about a block or two south of the main roundabout in town.

Crews says the situation is ongoing, and while a formal road closure has not been issued, the city expects Ruxton Avenue to close completely in the area. This could impact travellers making their way to the Cog Railway and the Manitou Incline, so plan to take alternative routes if you are making your way over there.

It will impact the Mountain Metro Transit Route 33, which takes people from the various parking lots in town to the base of the incline. That route will now stop at Manitou Avenue and Ruxton Avenue. Be prepared to walk the rest of the way.

Detours and Access Restrictions

Ruxton Avenue is restricted to pedestrian access only. No vehicles or bicycles are permitted.

Visitors parked at the Pikes Peak Cog Railway must exit using Capitol Hill Avenue to Waltham Avenue and then to Manitou Avenue.

Residents and emergency vehicles only may use the internal detour route via Capitol Hill Avenue, Illinois Avenue, Mesa Avenue, and Minnehaha Avenue.

Parking at the Iron Springs Chateau lot is temporarily prohibited.

The City of Manitou Springs has no timeline on when the main will be repaired and Ruxton Ave. will reopen.

The city says that as water service returns to normal, expect to see some discolored water and low water pressure. The city says running your bathtub or the lowest tap in your home on cold for around 5 minutes or until the water color returns to normal.

Have questions? You can contact the City of Manitou Springs Public Services Department at 719-685-2573.

For more information about water impacts, click here.

