Two-vehicle crash kills one person east of Kiowa Monday morning

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Kiowa Monday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 6:36 a.m. Monday, the driver of a 1993 Dodge pickup truck was going westbound on Highway 86 when it veered off onto the right shoulder of the road, CSP said. The driver overcorrected, traveling into the eastbound lane and striking the driver's side of a 2022 Ford SUV.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was a 45-year-old man. He died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford SUV, a 68-year-old woman, who was buckled, was taken to a hospital in Parker with serious injuries, according to CSP.

Troopers said they found drugs inside the Dodge. However, CSP noted it is not yet known whether the driver was actually under the influence at the time of the crash.

Highway 86 is expected to be closed until around noon. The last CSP update at 9:59 a.m. cited continuing investigation and clean-up.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

