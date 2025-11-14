Two blocks of Tejon Street to close for two weeks for crews to plant new trees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday, November 17, Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and Kiowa Street will be closed to cars for crews to plant new trees.

These efforts are part of the Tejon Street Revitalization Project.

The city says sidewalks and dining patios will remain open during this time.

Both lanes of Tejon Street from Colorado Avenue to Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed for up to two weeks starting November 17, reopening when the trees are installed.

Both lanes of Tejon Street from Pikes Peak Avenue to Kiowa Street will "likely" receive the trees closer to December 1.

Parking will not be available in the construction areas, but people can still park on nearby side streets and the three city parking garages.

Businesses within the construction area have free parking vouchers to share with customers that are worth two hours of free parking in any of the three garages.

The city says eastbound and westbound Pikes Peak Avenue at Tejon Street will also be closed intermittently while crews wrap up at the "Busy Corner."

For more information on the Tejon Street Revitalization Project, visit the city's website.

