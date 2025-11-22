Traffic will shift to the new westbound bridge on Circle Drive by Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says that traffic will be moving to the new westbound bridge on Circle Drive by Wednesday, November 26.

The traffic change signifies a milestone in the multi-year effort to replace the old bridges and improve the safety and mobility along the busy corridor.

WATCH: City of Colorado Springs finishes construction of the westbound bridge for the Circle Drive Bridges Project

Construction of a major bridge in Colorado Springs is now complete

Following the traffic shift, the city says that drivers may see minor changes while construction crews begin to demolish the original westbound bridge.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.