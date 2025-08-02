Traffic lane shifts on Tejon Street starting on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday, August 4, southbound traffic on Tejon Street, north of Pikes Peak Avenue, will have a traffic lane shift for utilities work.

The construction is part of the Tejon Street Revitalization Project.

From Monday through Friday, southbound traffic of Tejon will shift into the center turn lane to make space for crews to replace an aging water valve and move a fire hydrant.

A map of the lane shift can be found below:

City of Colorado Springs

The city says that the work requires heavy equipment and street excavation.

The revitalization project aims to increasing public safety while also increasing accessibility and business activity.

For more information on the project, visit the City of Colorado Springs' website.

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.