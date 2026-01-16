Traffic crash closes Marksheffel Road near the east gate of Peterson Space Force Base

COORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says people should expect a detour along Marksheffel Road on Friday morning as officers investigate a crash near the east gate of Peterson Space Force Base.

CSPD first alerted the public to the crash just before 6 a.m. and stated that both north and southbound lanes were closed between Drennan Road and the east gate entrance.

Both north and southbound lanes of Marksheffel Rd is closed between Drennan Rd and the east gate of Peterson AFB. Northbound vehicles are being diverted onto Drennen Rd, and southbound vehicles not entering the AFB are being diverted back onto northbound Marksheffel Rd @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 16, 2026

Vehicles not entering the space force base should expect to be turned around back onto Marksheffel, or if heading northbound, diverted onto Drennan Road.

Details about the crash were not immediately shared, but CSPD does expects a extended closure in the area.

News5 has a crew in the area working to learn more. This article will be updated as more information is shared.

