The US 50 Fork Bridge over the Blue Mesa Reservoir fully reopened on Friday afternoon

A bridge closed between Gunnison and Montrose, Colorado is leaving people who live on either side without a way to reach work or school.
GUNNISON COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has announced the reopening of the US Highway 50 Lake Fork Bridge, after being at least partially closed since April of this year.

Normal two-way travel on the bridge officially began on Friday, December 6. The US 50 Middle Bridge, five miles east of the Lake Fork Bridge, reopened for two-way travel on November 13.

The bridge closed in April after "inspectors found a 4-inch long crack in the superstructure of the bridge that supports the deck where drivers travel."

Closures on the bridge caused hours-long detours for drivers looking to cross it.

