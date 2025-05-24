Temporary overnight closure on South Academy Boulevard scheduled for Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In continuing efforts for the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project, there will be a temporary overnight closure on Wednesday, May 28.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the closure is to allow construction crews to install overhead signs over the road.

Southbound S Academy Blvd between Milton Proby Parkway and Hartford Street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

CDOT has provided the following detour map:

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for closure of southbound South Academy Boulevard between Milton Proby Parkway and Hartford Street

CDOT has also provided the following detour instructions:



Drivers on southbound S Academy Blvd

exit onto Milton Proby Parkway drive east to the Hancock Expressway drive south on Main Street turn south to US 85/87 drive to Mesa Ridge Parkway turn west to enter northbound I-25 drive north to Exit 135 turn west onto S Academy

Westbound Milton Proby Parkway driving southbound on S Academy Blvd

exit at Hancock Expressway continue south on Main Street turn south to US 85/87 drive south to Mesa Ridge Parkway turn west to enter northbound I-25 drive north to Exit 135 turn west onto S Academy

US 85/87 drivers trying to get to southbound S Academy Blvd

drive northwest turn west onto B Street drive south to Magrath Avenue turn east enter S Academy

Drivers trying to get to southbound S Academy Blvd from Coventry Drive

drive north to Maxwell Street turn east onto the CanAm Highway (US 85/87) drive south to Mesa Ridge Parkway turn west to enter northbound I-25 drive north to Exit 135 turn west onto S Academy



If the weather doesn't allow for the construction, there's a contingency plan scheduled for Thursday, May 29.





