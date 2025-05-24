Temporary overnight closure on South Academy Boulevard scheduled for Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In continuing efforts for the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project, there will be a temporary overnight closure on Wednesday, May 28.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the closure is to allow construction crews to install overhead signs over the road.
Southbound S Academy Blvd between Milton Proby Parkway and Hartford Street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
CDOT has provided the following detour map:
CDOT has also provided the following detour instructions:
- Drivers on southbound S Academy Blvd
- exit onto Milton Proby Parkway
- drive east to the Hancock Expressway
- drive south on Main Street
- turn south to US 85/87
- drive to Mesa Ridge Parkway
- turn west to enter northbound I-25
- drive north to Exit 135
- turn west onto S Academy
- Westbound Milton Proby Parkway driving southbound on S Academy Blvd
- exit at Hancock Expressway
- continue south on Main Street
- turn south to US 85/87
- drive south to Mesa Ridge Parkway
- turn west to enter northbound I-25
- drive north to Exit 135
- turn west onto S Academy
- US 85/87 drivers trying to get to southbound S Academy Blvd
- drive northwest
- turn west onto B Street
- drive south to Magrath Avenue
- turn east
- enter S Academy
- Drivers trying to get to southbound S Academy Blvd from Coventry Drive
- drive north to Maxwell Street
- turn east onto the CanAm Highway (US 85/87)
- drive south to Mesa Ridge Parkway
- turn west to enter northbound I-25
- drive north to Exit 135
- turn west onto S Academy
If the weather doesn't allow for the construction, there's a contingency plan scheduled for Thursday, May 29.
