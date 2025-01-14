Southbound N. 31st St. to be closed for new natural gas main installation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Part of a busy street on the west side of Colorado Springs is going to be shut down for months. It's so crews can install a new natural gas main.
This will impact drivers headed south on North 31st Street between West Fontanero and West Bijou Streets. The southbound lanes will be closed so drivers in that area will be detoured to North 30th Street instead.
This part of the project will last until early April of this year depending on the weather.
___
Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck
Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.