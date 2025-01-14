Watch Now
Southbound N. 31st St. to be closed for new natural gas main installation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Part of a busy street on the west side of Colorado Springs is going to be shut down for months. It's so crews can install a new natural gas main.

This will impact drivers headed south on North 31st Street between West Fontanero and West Bijou Streets. The southbound lanes will be closed so drivers in that area will be detoured to North 30th Street instead.

This part of the project will last until early April of this year depending on the weather.

