Southbound I-25 closed in Pueblo due to a crash, delays expected

Drivers making their way southbound through Pueblo should expect delays. The road is shutdown for a stretch of road on the north side of the city.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Southbound I-25 is closed this morning on the north side of Pueblo due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported by CDOT on its social media accounts around 12:45 a.m., but details were not immediately shared.

The road is closed between Exit 102 - Eagleridge Boulevard and Exit 99A - CO 96; 6th Street. We have reached out to Colorado State Patrol, who informed us that this is within the Pueblo Police Department's jurisdiction.

Based on traffic camera footage in the area, southbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate onto South Elizabeth Street and rerouted around the closure.

We have reached out to the Pueblo Police Department to learn more and are awaiting a response at the time of publishing this article. As more information is shared, we will update this article.
