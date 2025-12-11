Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Southbound I-25 crash at Garden of the Gods and Fillmore Street cleared

Southbound I-25 crash at Garden of the Gods
KOAA News5
Southbound I-25 crash at Garden of the Gods
Southbound I-25 closed at Garden of the Gods
Southbound I-25 closed at Garden of the Gods
Southbound I-25 closed at Garden of the Gods
Posted
and last updated

Update as of 8:00 a.m.:

CDOT says the crash has been cleared.

Original coverage:

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-25 at Garden of the Gods and Fillmore Street.

Police say that they received a call for a multi-car crash around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) currently estimates an 18-minute delay for commuters.

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks.

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community