Southbound I-25 crash at Garden of the Gods and Fillmore Street cleared

Update as of 8:00 a.m.:

CDOT says the crash has been cleared.

Original coverage:

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-25 at Garden of the Gods and Fillmore Street.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 146 - Garden of the Gods Road and Exit 145 - CO 38; Fillmore Street. https://t.co/IpK9d2LhGw — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 11, 2025

Police say that they received a call for a multi-car crash around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) currently estimates an 18-minute delay for commuters.

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks. Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.