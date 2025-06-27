Six people in the hospital after head-on crash on Highway 93 Friday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Six people are in the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 93 Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) told Denver7.

One of the drivers and a passenger were seriously injured, according to CSP. Law enforcement is waiting for an update on the extent of the injuries to the other four victims.

The crash occurred between a Chevrolet Traverse and a Jeep Compass around 5:16 a.m., according to CSP. The highway was closed in both directions initially between Highway 72 and 64th Ave. The stretch of Highway 93 closed for approximately 2.5 hours, according to CSP. Both directions have since reopened.

CSP is investigating what happened, but said it remains unclear — as of 8:58 a.m. — which vehicle the two victims who were seriously injured were in at the time of the crash. Investigators have not yet decided if any charges will be filed against any of the drivers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case No. 1A251688.