Fatal two-vehicle crash closes southbound Marksheffel Road, extended closure expected

KOAA5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch
Drivers should expect significant delays at the intersection of North Carefree Circle and North Marksheffel Road following a serious crash.

Our newsroom confirms two people in a Ford pickup truck are dead after a crash at the intersection, according Colorado State Patrol. A 42-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were the trapped occupants of that truck.

Two vehicles were involved. CSP says the initial investigation indicates the Ford pickup truck might have run a red light and was hit by a Kia Telluride, according to witness statements. There were no injuries to the occupants of the Kia Telluride involved in the crash according to the state patrol.

CSPD tells our newsroom that the crash involved two vehicles and wrapped one around a light pole at the intersection before they both caught fire. The major crash team is expected to respond to the scene for an investigation.

Viewer images from the scene show possibly two vehicles engulfed in flames and wrapped around a light post. Due to the graphic nature of the images and out of respect for the families and people involved, our newsroom will not be sharing them at this time.

