Semitruck crash involving paper products and Sterno fuel cans shut down northbound Interstate 25 for hours

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two semitrucks carrying paper products and Sterno fuel cans crashed on Interstate 25 Thursday morning, shutting down the highway in both directions between Berthoud and Mead for hours Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:16 a.m. Thursday, involving two semitrucks, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The driver of one tractor-trailer hauling office supplies was driving southbound on I-25 when it drifted to the right side of the road, hitting a barrier. The semitruck driver continued into the northbound lane of I-25, hitting another tractor-trailer hauling gasoline. The drifting semitruck then rolled over on its side, underneath the overpass for Weld County Road, blocking both northbound and southbound lanes. The CSP Hazmat Unit responded to assist with the cleanup.

One of the drivers had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital, CSP said.

All involved agencies advised drivers to prepare for an extended delay, as not only will crews have to clear the roadway, Luber said they'll also have to inspect the bridge above where the semitruck rolled. Engineers will have to ensure the bridge is safe for drivers to travel underneath and over it.

Luber observed traffic backing up on northbound I-25 between Highway 119 and Highway 66 where the interstate closed for the crash. Approximately 100-200 vehicles were stuck in that line, CSP confirmed, which took about 1.5 hours to completely clear.

Luber recommended drivers — not already stuck in the backup — use U.S. Route 287 to get around the closure.