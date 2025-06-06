Semi-truck driver cited after crash that injured five people — one critically — on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a semi-truck was cited for careless driving following a four-vehicle crash that injured five people — one critically — on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-70 near milepost 209, close to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Colorado Department of Transportation

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer was heading westbound in the right lane when it lost its brakes. The front of the truck collided with the rear of a second Freightliner truck, causing both vehicles to veer off the left side of the road.

CSP said the second Freightliner rolled over, coming to a rest on its passenger side in the median.

During the crash, the trailer of the first Freightliner struck a Rav-4 that was heading eastbound. The trailer then "came to a stop" against a Toyota Tacoma, according to CSP.

CSP initially said three people were taken to the hospital. During the investigation, authorities learned that two additional people were injured in the crash.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Four people suffered minor injuries, while the fifth — the passenger of the second Freightliner truck — suffered life-threatening injuries. CSP said the driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

It took crews several hours to clear the roadway. Both directions of I-70 reopened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The driver of the first Freightliner, who was identified as Leon Gamble, 57, of Texas, was cited for careless driving causing bodily injury, according to CSP.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 970-249-4392.