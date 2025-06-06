Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Semi-truck driver cited after crash that injured five people — one critically — on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 5, 9pm
I-70 closure June 4 2025_Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a semi-truck was cited for careless driving following a four-vehicle crash that injured five people — one critically — on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-70 near milepost 209, close to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

I-70 closure June 4 2025_Colorado Department of Transportation

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer was heading westbound in the right lane when it lost its brakes. The front of the truck collided with the rear of a second Freightliner truck, causing both vehicles to veer off the left side of the road.

CSP said the second Freightliner rolled over, coming to a rest on its passenger side in the median.

During the crash, the trailer of the first Freightliner struck a Rav-4 that was heading eastbound. The trailer then "came to a stop" against a Toyota Tacoma, according to CSP.

CSP initially said three people were taken to the hospital. During the investigation, authorities learned that two additional people were injured in the crash.

I-70 closure near tunnel June 4 2025

Four people suffered minor injuries, while the fifth — the passenger of the second Freightliner truck — suffered life-threatening injuries. CSP said the driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

It took crews several hours to clear the roadway. Both directions of I-70 reopened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

I-70 closure near tunnel_June 5 2025

The driver of the first Freightliner, who was identified as Leon Gamble, 57, of Texas, was cited for careless driving causing bodily injury, according to CSP.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 970-249-4392.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community