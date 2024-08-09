Security-Widefield intersection closed due to flooding

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the intersection at Security Blvd and Fontaine Blvd in Security-Widefield is closed due to flooding. Reports came in at around 9:45pm that a car was trapped in the water, but was eventually freed.

At this time, no cars are trapped in the flooded intersection. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are currently on scene working on traffic control and preventing other vehicles from driving into the flooded intersection.

Please avoid the intersection at this time. Cars can be swept away in flooded roadways in just 12 inches of water. Remember, turn around don't drown.

At this time, there is no word on when the intersection will re-open.

___





Two Gun Store Burglarized Overnight In Colorado Springs Another set of gun stores has been burglarized in Colorado Springs. This marks four gun store smash and grabs in just 8 days across the city. Possible Double Smash And Grab

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.