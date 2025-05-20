Section of Dublin Boulevard to close for months starting at the end of May, detours planned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Commuters on Colorado Springs' east side should prepare for a traffic project that will significantly impact their drives starting at the end of May.

During the duration of the project, Dublin Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Fieler Drive and Mustang Rim Drive.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 27, the City of Colorado Springs plans to begin a project to improve the road in both directions by adding two lanes to both sides of the street and constructing a raised median to match the other sections of the road.

The city will also add a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on both sides of the street and a trail connection along Sand Creek. A new traffic light will be put in at Issaquah Drive. While the road is up, the city will add additional drainage upgrades from storm sewer pipes, inlets, and other water quality structures.

The city says that access to Fire Station 21 will be limited to authorized personnel only during the project.

Work is expected to be completed by August 1. The city said the decision was made to conduct the construction during this period as it coincides with the summer break of the nearby Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy (PTAA).

City crews also believe this timeline will allow them to cut the project duration down by a total of six months.

One of the primary detour routes is Tutt Boulevard to Stetson Hills Boulevard to Peterson Road to Issaquah Drive south of Dublin Boulevard. A secondary route is left on Black Forest Road, left on Wolf Ridge Road, left on Templeton Gap Road, right on Tutt Boulevard, right on Woodmen Road, and right on Marksheffel Road.

If you want to receive updates on the project from the city, you can text DUBLIN to the following number: 866-762-3640.

