Section of Dublin Boulevard closed from Monday evening through late September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Dublin Boulevard closure between Fieler Drive and Mustang Rim Drive will start at 7 p.m. Monday and end in late September, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The start of the project, which was originally announced in May, was delayed due to mitigation of an underground spring.

Aidan Hulting

The intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Peterson Road will close, with access to Fire Station 21 only being allowed for authorized personnel. Mustang Rim Drive will also close north of Dublin Road to Chickasaw Way, however, Mustang Rim Drive south of Dublin Road will remain open.

During the summer, access to Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy (PTAA) will be available only from the south from the Peterson Road and Hawk Wind Drive intersection. The city said the decision to conduct the construction during this period is to coincide with the summer break.

City crews also believe this timeline will allow them to cut the project duration down by a total of six months.

The city will also add a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on both sides of the street and a trail connection along Sand Creek. A new traffic light will be put in at Issaquah Drive.

While the road is up, the city will add additional drainage upgrades to the following:

storm sewer pipes

inlets

other water quality structures

Detours

One of the primary detour routes is Tutt Boulevard to Stetson Hills Boulevard to Peterson Road to Issaquah Drive south of Dublin Boulevard.

A secondary route is below:



left on Black Forest Road

left on Wolf Ridge Road

left on Templeton Gap Road

right on Tutt Boulevard

right on Woodmen Road

right on Marksheffel Road

For more information, you can call the project hotline at (719)472-3065, or visit the City of Colorado Springs website. If you want to receive updates on the project from the city, you can text DUBLIN to the following number: 866-762-3640.

