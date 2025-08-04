Rollover crash closes Northbound I-25 near Circle Drive on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers making their way northbound along I-25 should be aware of a crash impacting traffic just north of the Circle Drive exit.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they were responding to a rollover crash that was blocking multiple lanes.

Per CSPD, rollover crash NB I-25 north of Circle, unknown lane blockage. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) August 4, 2025

A Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera in the area caught the scene of the crash, and at the time of publishing this article, traffic is no longer moving through the area and first responders can be seen walking in the interstate.

Colorado Department of Transportation

First responders and traffic control are blocking the far left and right lanes as well as the shoulders. Officers can be seen walking in the middle of the interstate.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that while they are still investigating, this was a three-vehicle crash. Two people involved have been taken to the hospital, with one of those individuals being listed in critical condition.

There is no timeline on when the interstate will reopen; expect lengthy delays and detours in the area.

