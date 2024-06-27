Rocky Mountain National Park's Old Fall River Road to open for the season on Sunday

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will open for the season to vehicles on Sunday, officials announced Wednesday.

The unpaved road begins next to the Endovalley Picnic Area and ends at the top of Fall River Pass. It also merges with Trail Ridge Road at the Alpine Visitor Center.

The 9.4-mile route follows Mount Chapin's south face and was built between 1913 and 1930, according to park officials.

The road will be closed from Thursday through Saturday for dust abatement. It will then open for the season to vehicles on Sunday. Typically, the road opens in early July, according to RMNP.

Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are not allowed on Old Fall River Road.

If you would like to check out the road, you may need a timed entry reservation. Learn more through this link.





