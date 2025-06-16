Rockfall mitigation work to start Monday along eastbound Highway 24 through Ute Pass Canyon

EL PASO & TELLER COUNTIES — Drivers making their way east through Ute Pass Canyon should expect some delays and increased traffic Monday - Wednesday during the daytime hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says crews will begin rockfall mitigation work in the eastbound lanes through

Ute Pass Canyon.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic will be diverted to the westbound left lane, so drivers on both sides of the road should expect head-to-head traffic and a longer travel time through the canyon. Work is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.

Another mitigation project will be taking place in the area later this month from June 23 -25.

The speed will be reduced to 35 miles per hour in the work zone.

___

Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done. Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.