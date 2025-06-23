Watch Now
Repairs to North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road begin following washout

Repairs to North Cheyenne Cañon Road are underway after a washout earlier this month forced its closure.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Repairs to North Cheyenne Cañon Road are underway after a washout earlier this month forced its closure.

Both the main road, as well as Gold Camp Road, have been closed indefinitely since the flood.

The City of Colorado Springs says crews are beginning to focus on stabilizing the creek channel. They say once that's done, they can start to repair the road.

Engineers say they should have a better idea of when it will reopen in the next few weeks.

