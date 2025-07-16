Police pursuit leads to crash on I-25 southbound in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. – All southbound I-25 lanes near 84th Street reopened early Wednesday morning after a police situation and a crash involving a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) unit, forced an interstate closure.

Scripps News Denver traffic expert Jayson Luber said initially only the express lane was open just after 84th. The incident was reported at around 3:40 a.m., but since then, all lanes have reopened.

The CSP said troopers were called by Thornton police officers to assist in recovering an alleged stolen pickup truck.

Using a “grappler,” the CSP trooper tried to make contact with the pickup truck, but the first attempt was unsuccessful, said the CSP.

“Following the first grapple attempt, the Ram turned onto southbound Interstate 25 from 84th Avenue, where the Trooper was able to grapple successfully. After contacting the Ram, the Colorado State Patrol cruiser was pulled into the jersey barrier on the left side of the southbound Interstate 25 shoulder, disabling the patrol vehicle,” wrote the CSP in a news release.



The CSP trooper was not hurt and Thornton police later caught the suspect.

I-25 southbound lanes were reopened in the 5 a.m. hour.

