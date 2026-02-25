Parts of diverging diamond at S. Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd. now open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers in Colorado Springs, get ready for some big changes on a busy road.

Wednesday, crews opened parts of a new diverging diamond interchange at South Powers Boulevard and Airport Road.

This will carry Airport Road over South Powers Boulevard, making it easier for drivers to get to the west gate of Peterson Space Force Base.

Some ramps are still under construction, so detours will be in place for certain turns.

