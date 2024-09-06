Overnight works starts on North Academy Boulevard Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Academy Boulevard will close between Voyager Road and Shrider Road for the next three weeks.

This closure will start on Sunday, September 8 and allow 2C repaving operations to take place. The closure will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday morning.

People should detour to East Woodmen Road or simply avoid the area during the closure. At least one lane in the north and south directions will remain open during the overnight hours.

Milling operations will take place during the week of September 8, followed by asphalt installation, which is scheduled to take place during the week of September 15. All work should be done by the end of September, but all work and schedules are weather-dependent.

This work is funded by the 2C program.

For more information about the 2C program and its history in Colorado Springs, view the following playlist.

