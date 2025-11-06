Overnight work is scheduled for I-25 over the weekend in Pueblo; expect closures

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers traveling through Pueblo this weekend should be aware of some overnight construction that will add some time to their trips.

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to continue work on the I-25 and Highway 50B interchange project in Pueblo starting Friday night. Crews will begin the demolition of the current Highway 50B bridge over I-25.

The work that will impact drivers traveling north and south at night will run from the times and dates below:

9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 7 to 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 8

9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 to 9 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 9

9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 9 to 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 10

Two detours have been set up. Southbound travelers will use Colorado Highway 47 (Exit 101) and continue on CO 96, and then use Santa Fe Avenue and 13th Street (Exit 99B) to access southbound I-25. If you are heading northbound, use the off-ramp to eastbound US 50B (Exit 100A) and then use CO 47 (Exit 318) to access northbound I-25.

The work is part of the ongoing 114-million-dollar interchange project that began in 2024. Work is set to wrap up on the larger project in the summer of 2027.



After crews complete the project, the area will have 5 new bridges, retaining and noise walls, new ramps, safety improvements, drainage improvements, and erosion control.

