Overnight lane closures on South Academy Boulevard starting on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There will be overnight lane closures on South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Milton Proby Parkway starting on Monday, August 4.

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for full closure of the southbound I-25 off-ramp to westbound South Academy Boulevard.

On Monday, there will be a temporary overnight closure of the southbound I-25 ramp to westbound South Academy Boulevard from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8. Crews will be doing earthwork, grading, and electrical work near the road.

CDOT has provided the following detour:



Traffic exiting southbound I-25 to westbound South Academy will continue straight 200 feet and turn hard right at the intersection

On Wednesday, there will be right lane closures on South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Milton Proby Parkway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 7. Crews will be moving safety barriers.

Additionally, east- and westbound South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Fountain Creek will be shifted towards the center until September so crews can work on outer lanes.

Merge lengths on entrance ramps have been shortened, and there's a new on-ramp from US 85/87 onto South Academy Boulevard.

During this upcoming week, drivers should expect delays and be extra vigilant of construction crews in the area.

