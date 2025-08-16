Overnight closures on South Academy Boulevard begin on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Wednesday, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, there will be an eastbound South Academy Boulevard right lane closure between Venetucci Boulevard and I-25 for roadway milling operations.

Additionally, the eastbound South Academy Boulevard on-ramp near Pikes Peak State College parking lot B, and the eastbound South Academy Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-25 will be closed.

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for eastbound South Academy Boulevard right lane closure between Venetucci Boulevard and Interstate 25

CDOT has provided the following detours:



Drivers from Pikes Peak State College who want to enter eastbound S Academy Blvd will drive northwest and use the right turn lane at the campus's main entrance.

Drivers on S Academy Blvd who want to get onto I-25 will continue driving to use the next I-25 entrance ramp.

According to CDOT, three separate sections of northbound S Academy Blvd will also undergo temporary overnight closures.

Construction crews will be milling the road to prepare for the installation of new pavement.

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour maps for northbound South Academy Boulevard closures for week of Aug. 17, 2025

CDOT has provided detours for those closures, as well:



Full closure of northbound S Academy Blvd under I-25 at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20, until 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 21.

Drivers traveling northbound will enter southbound I-25, drive to Mesa Ridge Parkway, travel over the bridge, and enter northbound I-25. Then, drivers will exit at Mile Point 135 to enter northbound S Academy.

Full closure of northbound S Academy Blvd between I-25 and US Hwy 85/87 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, until 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 22.

Drivers traveling northbound will enter southbound I-25, drive to Mesa Ridge Parkway, drive east to US Hwy 85/87, and turn north. From there, drivers should turn east onto Fontaine Blvd, turn north onto Grinnell Blvd, turn west onto Bradley Road, and enter northbound S Academy Blvd.

Full closure of northbound S Academy Blvd between US Hwy 85/87 and Bradley Road at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 22, to 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 23.

Drivers traveling northbound will turn right onto southbound US Hwy 85/87, turn east onto Fontaine Blvd, turn north onto Grinnell Blvd, turn west onto Bradley Road, and enter northbound S Academy Blvd.



Crews will also be closing southbound S Academy Blvd overnight on Thursday, August 21, to apply new lane striping.

CDOT has provided a detour:

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map of full closure of southbound South Academy Boulevard between US 85/87 and Bradley Road

Full closure of southbound S Academy Blvd between US 85/87 and Bradley Road at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, until 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 22. Drivers on southbound S Academy Blvd will exit onto Bradley Road, drive east to Main Street, drive south to US Hwy 85/87, drive northwest, and re-enter S Academy Blvd.



For information on any additional travel impacts and detours, please visit CDOT's website for the South Academy Widening Project.

