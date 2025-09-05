Overnight closures on South Academy Boulevard begin on Sunday for Widening Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Another round of overnight closures on South Academy Boulevard is scheduled for this upcoming Sunday, September 7.

Commuters on northbound South Academy Blvd, between US 85/87 and Milton Proby Parkway, can expect some delays and detours.

From 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 7, to 5:30 a.m. on the following Monday, there will be full closures of northbound South Academy Boulevard between US Highway 85/87 and Bradley Road for paving work.

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for full closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard between US Highway 85/87 and Bradley Road.

Detour provided by CDOT:



Northbound traffic will exit at US 85/87 and travel south to Fontaine Boulevard, east to Grinnell Boulevard, north to Bradley Road and west to South Academy Boulevard.



From Tuesday, September 9, through Thursday, September 11, there will be overnight temporary full closures of northbound South Academy Boulevard between US 85/87 and Milton Proby Parkway.

Closures will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. each night for paving work.

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for full closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard between US 85/87 and Milton Proby Parkway.

Detour provided by CDOT:



Northbound traffic will exit at US 85/87 and travel south to Fontaine Boulevard, turn north onto Grinnell Boulevard, turn west onto Bradley Road, turn north onto Hancock Expressway, turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway, and enter northbound South Academy.



On Monday, September 8, at 1:00 a.m., there will be lane reductions on northbound and southbound South Academy Boulevard between Venetucci Boulevard and Coventry Drive for crews to install new traffic signals.



The two left-turn lanes for the I-25 northbound on-ramp will be reduced to one left-turn lane.



Drivers in the area should expect delays, maintain safe following distances, and practice safe driving habits by merging early and safely when near the work zone.

All construction and closures are weather-dependent.

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.