Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Overnight closure Sunday to impact South Nevada Avenue and I-25 South Connector Road

South Nevada Closure
City of Colorado Springs
South Nevada Closure
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs provided drivers a heads-up on Friday as to an overnight closure scheduled for this weekend.

According to the city, on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. work on South Nevada Avenue and the I-25 South Connection Road will begin.

Roadwork was originally slated for Friday night, but has been pushed to Sunday with the potential for rain Friday evening.

WATCH: A powerful storm system will bring snow to the mountain and rain over the plains

A full closure is expected to last until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

___



Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues

A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests.

'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community