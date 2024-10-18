Overnight closure Sunday to impact South Nevada Avenue and I-25 South Connector Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs provided drivers a heads-up on Friday as to an overnight closure scheduled for this weekend.

According to the city, on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. work on South Nevada Avenue and the I-25 South Connection Road will begin.

Roadwork was originally slated for Friday night, but has been pushed to Sunday with the potential for rain Friday evening.

A powerful storm system will bring snow to the mountain and rain over the plains

A full closure is expected to last until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

