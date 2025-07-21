One person dies in three-vehicle crash Monday morning, closes Highway 285 in both directions at Highway 8

DENVER — One person died in a three-vehicle crash off Highway 285 at Colorado State Highway 8 Monday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic Expert Jayson Luber observed firefighters working to get people out of two vehicles on northbound Highway 285. Luber saw them pull one person from a car and get that victim into an ambulance. Four people in total were transported to nearby hospitals, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Three were in critical condition, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Looks like fire fighters are still working at both vehicles to get people out. NB 285 west of 470. pic.twitter.com/JEmqiudvod — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 21, 2025

The stretch of road will remain shut down through the rest of the morning, the sheriff's office said. Drivers are being diverted onto Highway 8 past The Fort restaurant.

Sheriff's deputies recommend drivers find an alternate route.

Luber advised drivers can take Highway 8 all the way to Morrison and then back to C-470. Or they could take a right turn just after The Fort restaurant on S. Turkey Creek Road, take it under U.S. Route 285 and wind your way to W. Quincy Ave. and C-470.