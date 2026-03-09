One person dies in rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 near Mead

MEAD, Colo. — One person died in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 near Mead Monday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 5:55 a.m., the driver of a Ford Super Duty pickup truck collided with a work van in a construction zone, CSP said, causing the pickup to roll.

The man advising the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after his family has been notified.

The driver of the work van did not report any injuries, according to CSP.

As a result of the crash, art of southbound Interstate 25 closed between Colorado State Highway 66 and Highway 119, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

No traffic is getting through this stretch of southbound I-25, according to Luber.

"It's a parking lot back to Berthoud," Luber said.

Part of SB I-25 closes near Mead, north of Longmont, for serious rollover crash

Side roads down to 66 or 119 to get back to I-25, are the best alternative routes, according to Luber.

Northbound I-25 is also seeing slowing in response to the crash, Luber said. CSP did not have an estimated time for lanes to reopen.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit will investigate what caused this crash.