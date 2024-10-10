North El Paso Street bridge at East Platte Avenue to be removed Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs will begin removing the North El Paso Street bridge that crosses East Platte Avenue on Saturday.

The bridge was damaged by a truck carrying a forklift in 2021 after the forklift wedged underneath the bridge. The incident implemented the bridge's integrity, making it unsafe for drivers using East Platte Avenue.

The demolition should be completed on Tuesday.

The city says that while East Platte Avenue is closed during the project, it shouldn't have a major impact on drivers.

"We don't want components from the bridge falling down on the roadway below, so we felt like it's important to take it down now to protect the traveling public on (East) Platte Avenue," said Gayle Sturdivant, Deputy Public Works Director.

The separate pedestrian bridge over East Platte Avenue will remain in place for the time being.

